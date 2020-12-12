Advertisement

No. 8 Creighton beats the Huskers 98-74

Nebraska Guard
Nebraska Guard(Nebraska Athletics)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton uses a big second half to beat Nebraska 98-74. The Bluejays shot 60% in the final 20 minutes outscoring the Huskers 54-34, including a 30-7 run.

Ranked 8th in the country Creighton was led by Marcus Zegarowski with 22 points, Denzel Mahoney scored 20. For the Huskers Teddy Allen made 10 of 20 shots for 26 points, Trey McGowens added 15.

Creighton now leads the all-time series 28-26, and is 20-9 at home in the rivalry. The Bluejays have won eight of nine. Nebraska’s last win in Omaha was 2004 in the NIT, in the regular season the drought extends to 1995.

The Huskers now have ten days off before the Big Ten opener at Wisconsin on December 21st. The Bluejays also head into conference play, with the Big East opener Monday against Marquette.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died two others were critically injured Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, when a house exploded...
Grandson of woman killed in south Omaha house explosion dies
Bobby Lott embraces wife as she details violent attack
‘He saved our life’: Stabbed on grocery run, Omaha couple grateful to armed man who intervened in attack on family
Nebraska hospitals are preparing to start vaccinating their staff as soon as shipments of the...
Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination plan includes inmates, homeless in Phase 1C
Auroras
Opportunity to see Northern Lights shifts into Thursday, decreasing visibility from the Midwest
Ricketts loosening Nebraska COVID-19 restrictions

Latest News

Papio South's Landon Orth is presented the Athlete of the Week award.
Athlete of the Week: Papio South’s Landon Orth
Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Kobe Webster #10 Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Dalano Banton #45 MBB vs...
Georgia Tech beats Nebraska 75-64 in Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Chad Arnold trains for Adaptive CrossFit at QLI in Omaha.
Adaptive CrossFit helps change Council Bluffs man’s life for the better
at Allen Fieldhouse
No. 5 Kansas beats No. 8 Creighton by the slimmest of margins 73-72