No. 8 Creighton beats the Huskers 98-74

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton uses a big second half to beat Nebraska 98-74. The Bluejays shot 60% in the final 20 minutes outscoring the Huskers 54-34, including a 30-7 run.

Ranked 8th in the country Creighton was led by Marcus Zegarowski with 22 points, Denzel Mahoney scored 20. For the Huskers Teddy Allen made 10 of 20 shots for 26 points, Trey McGowens added 15.

Creighton now leads the all-time series 28-26, and is 20-9 at home in the rivalry. The Bluejays have won eight of nine. Nebraska’s last win in Omaha was 2004 in the NIT, in the regular season the drought extends to 1995.

The Huskers now have ten days off before the Big Ten opener at Wisconsin on December 21st. The Bluejays also head into conference play, with the Big East opener Monday against Marquette.

