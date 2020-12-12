Mallory’s First Alert Forecast - Snow tapering off, but impacts likely through midday Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Snow will continue to wind down Saturday morning, with our Alert Day expiring by midday.

We’re waking up to a winter wonderland in the Omaha Metro, with most of us receiving 2 to 4 inches of fresh snowfall overnight! Roads – especially neighborhood streets – are rough. I’d recommend staying home through midday if you can, and letting the plows clean things up.

5:15 AM -- The upper-left hand corner on the City Cam grid shows 90th & Dodge. The streets there look great! From experience, neighborhood roads are covered... Give plows time to clear, and enjoy the snow from home this morning if you can. Conditions should improve by midday. pic.twitter.com/yAjimrbYl1 — Mallory Schnell (@mschnellWOWT) December 12, 2020

Snow will taper off and move east/southeast, but clouds will be tough to shake today. Due to the fresh snow and cloud cover, temperatures will struggle to warm past the low to possibly mid-30s.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies take us into the overnight hours, with temperatures dropping into the upper-teens.

Clouds will very gradually decrease throughout the day Sunday, but highs will struggle to warm once again out of the low to mid-30s.

