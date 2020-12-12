Mallory’s First Alert Forecast - Snow tapering off, but impacts likely through midday Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Snow will continue to wind down Saturday morning, with our Alert Day expiring by midday.
We’re waking up to a winter wonderland in the Omaha Metro, with most of us receiving 2 to 4 inches of fresh snowfall overnight! Roads – especially neighborhood streets – are rough. I’d recommend staying home through midday if you can, and letting the plows clean things up.
Snow will taper off and move east/southeast, but clouds will be tough to shake today. Due to the fresh snow and cloud cover, temperatures will struggle to warm past the low to possibly mid-30s.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies take us into the overnight hours, with temperatures dropping into the upper-teens.
Clouds will very gradually decrease throughout the day Sunday, but highs will struggle to warm once again out of the low to mid-30s.
