Huskers seek second win in a row on senior day

The Big Ten Conference announced Sunday morning that Saturday’s football game against Minnesota...
The Big Ten Conference announced Sunday morning that Saturday's football game against Minnesota will kick off at 11 a.m. CT.
By Rex Smith
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska football team is seeking its second win in a row for the first time this season when they host the Minnesota Gophers on Saturday.

It’s senior day for the Huskers, and there is a great opportunity in front of them as they take on a Minnesota team that hasn’t played in two weeks due to COVID-19.

Follow along as the 6 Sports team of Joe Nugent and Rex Smith tweet updates in real time during the game:

