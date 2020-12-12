Huskers seek second win in a row on senior day

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska football team is seeking its second win in a row for the first time this season when they host the Minnesota Gophers on Saturday.

It’s senior day for the Huskers, and there is a great opportunity in front of them as they take on a Minnesota team that hasn’t played in two weeks due to COVID-19.

Follow along as the 6 Sports team of Joe Nugent and Rex Smith tweet updates in real time during the game:

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.