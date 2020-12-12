Advertisement

Federal judge rejects Trump campaign lawsuit in Wisconsin

FILE - President Donald Trump, left, remains on stage as then-Democratic presidential candidate...
FILE - President Donald Trump, left, remains on stage as then-Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, right, walks away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. A federal judge has rejected President Donald Trump’s lawsuit seeking to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s win in Wisconsin, the latest in a string of defeats in the extraordinary attempts to undo his loss.(Julio Cortez | AP Photo/Julio Cortez, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal judge in Wisconsin on Saturday rejected President Donald Trump’s lawsuit seeking to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s win in the state, Trump’s second loss on the same day in the battleground state.

U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig dismissed the case while the Wisconsin Supreme Court was hearing arguments in an appeal of another case where a state judge ruled against Trump.

The ruling comes ahead of the Electoral College meeting on Monday when 10 Democrats will cast their votes for Biden.

Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,600 votes, a margin that withstood a Trump-requested recount in the state’s two largest counties. Trump asked in the federal lawsuit that the judge order the Republican-controlled Legislature to replace Biden electors with ones for Trump.

