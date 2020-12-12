Advertisement

FDA approves Pfizer vaccine

Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Washington. (AP) -

The U.S. has given the final go-ahead to the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine, launching emergency vaccinations in a bid to end the pandemic.

The first Americans could get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Monday or Tuesday.
The first Americans could get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Monday or Tuesday.

Shots will begin in a few days after Friday’s decision by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA called the vaccine from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech safe and strongly protective.

Initial doses are scarce and rationed, with health workers and nursing home residents first in line. Enough for the general population isn’t expected until spring, and experts urge people to mask up and keep their distance during a long, grim winter.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died two others were critically injured Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, when a house exploded...
Grandson of woman killed in south Omaha house explosion dies
Bobby Lott embraces wife as she details violent attack
‘He saved our life’: Stabbed on grocery run, Omaha couple grateful to armed man who intervened in attack on family
Nebraska hospitals are preparing to start vaccinating their staff as soon as shipments of the...
Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination plan includes inmates, homeless in Phase 1C
Auroras
Opportunity to see Northern Lights shifts into Thursday, decreasing visibility from the Midwest
Ricketts loosening Nebraska COVID-19 restrictions

Latest News

Smaller health care operations say they have a lot of questions when it comes to their role in...
Questions linger over vaccine distribution for smaller operations
First Alert Day Update
David’s Forecast - First Alert Friday into Saturday morning due to accumulating snowfall
Companies suggest customers do not wait to holiday shop
Oriental Trading puts a personal touch on Christmas deliveries
Company delivers own orders- 6:30PM
Company delivers own orders- 6:30PM