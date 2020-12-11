Three-judge sentencing panel appointed for Bailey Boswell death penalty case

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Judicial Branch on Friday announced it had appointed the three-judge panel tasked with sentencing Bailey Boswell, convicted for her role in the death of Sydney Loofe more than three years ago.

A jury in October found Boswell guilty of first-degree murder, improper disposal of human remains, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Sydney Loofe, 24, a Lincoln store clerk, was killed and dismembered in November 2017 after she was lured to a Tinder date by Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell. (KOLN)

Presiding Judge Vicky Johnson will be joined by 3rd District Judge Darla Ideus and 4th District Peter Batallion. The pair were selected by Nebraska Chief Justice Michael Heavican at random from a statewide list of judges, according to a news release from the state.

The hearings traditionally are held in the same court the original trial is held, the release states.

Boswell’s co-defendant, Aubrey Trail, is also awaiting sentencing. Trail was convicted last summer of first-degree murder for first-degree murder and conspiracy in the November 2017 death and dismemberment of 24-year-old Lincoln store clerk Sydney Loofe, who disappeared after arranging a date with him.

Trail’s sentencing hearings this year have been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the most recent postponement to March 2021 after another member of the defense team tested positive for the virus.

In seeking a further postponement earlier this week, Trail’s attorneys said they have been able to meet with him in person only once in the past six months, and argued that the notoriety of the case could draw large crowds and “become a significant community spreading event.”

