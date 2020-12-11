Advertisement

Scribner struggles with Cares Act funding

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Darla Garretson, owner of LaRue’s Little Horse Ranch, is no stranger to loss.

“It’s been kind of a hard year here,” Garretson said.

She recently lost her father - the visionary behind the ranch - and now she might lose what he built.

“It’s really frustrating that my parents who worked so hard to build this business up from just a hobby to something to make a little bit of extra money to a really profitable business and now just a couple years after we lost my dad we’re looking like we might have to make a different decision,” Garretson said.

Garretson and her husband run LaRue’s with no other employees.  So, since they aren’t handing out paychecks and withholding taxes from them they don’t qualify for Cares Act funding.

“Unfortunately that leaves these small business people who have scraped for years to get by really in a bad place,” Garretson said.

So now she’s selling the animals that she’s had longer than her 21-year old daughter. Her business nearly gone.

“Feels feels like part of her childhood are slipping away and this is kind of the last piece of it,” Garretson said.

They’ve lost 90% of pony riding events which comes out to an annual loss of $60-80 thousand.

“We just don’t know what’s ahead,” Garretson said.

The local Napa Auto Parts also isn’t qualified for Cares Act money because they aren’t a tax withholding business.

But even business that qualify for Care Act money in Scribner are having a hard time getting their hands on money.

“We’re just trying to survive right now,” Scribner economic development director Elizabeth Valla said.

She has seen businesses denied help for simple problems like abbreviating words.  She fears if enough money isn’t flowing into Scribner the hurt could be felt for a long time.

Valla’s tasked with an impossible job, finding money for business the government won’t help and appealing claims for those who rightful earned it.

