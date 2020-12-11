Scheduling, billing, records & more: Small medical facilities detail gaps in vaccine rollout

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Doctors and nurses are ready; many of them marking their calendars for a huge milestone expected next week.

The arrival an estimated 15,600 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. But smaller health care operations say they have a lot of questions when it comes to their role in the process.

The exclusive supply will only go to major hospitals and nursing homes, first. Local pharmacies and other medical facilities like Urgent Care Omaha are still waiting for details that seem to remain up in the air.

“We at this point don’t know when we will get vaccine. We don’t know if we will get vaccine. We don’t know which vaccine we will get. We don’t know how to bill for it. We don’t know if or how we will be paid.” listed Michelle Mertz.

Mertz is the owner and General Manager of the chain of health facilities and has kept a positive attitude about the impending transition despite the gaps in communication.

“It keeps us on our toes.” Mertz joked, explaining her team is still combing through Governor Ricketts’ 36-page vaccination plan.

Still though, things are changing every day. ”It’s a matter of figuring out how to schedule people and logistics of who’s going to administer the shot. Where will the shot be administered?” Mertz added. She acknowledged another major hurdle yet to be outlined is the records keeping of who get vaccinated.

“We want to make sure we’re following the guidelines set forth by the government and ensuring healthcare workers and nursing home residents get the vaccine first.” stated Mertz.

“This is very much a live and fluid situation.” Phil Rooney, Douglas County Heath Department’s Resource Specialist explained. He said the department is in constant communication with the state, hoping to offer local frontline workers more guidance on how to prepare.

But Rooney also said he wouldn’t guess or try to predict when groups or companies outside of the major hospital networks will be able to participate in the distribution. “I don’t like to speculate and things are changing everyday.” he offered. ”The second vaccine that we hope would be approved next week, Moderna, that is going to be much more easily handled.”

Rooney’s comparison of Pfizer’s vaccine to the others still awaiting approval, refers to the storage and shipping process. Pfizer’s product requires specific temperatures and equipment.

And despite a lack of answers during this waiting game, Urgent Care was able to secure the latter; one of the most sought after pieces of equipment needed for vaccine rollout.

An ultra cold deep freezer. The freezer keeps the Pfizer vaccine at its necessary sub zero temperature, some requiring temperatures as low as minus 94 degrees.

Mertz said she was able to partner with the CEO of Quality Clinical Research, Seneca Harrison, to solidify the eventual use and storage of the medicine in the freezers.

Though there’s no date set for when that use will actually happen, Mertz said her priority is getting as many qualified people vaccinated as possible, adding she plans to be ready, when she does finally get the green light.

”We just have to be prepared for anything.” she shared.

There’s also no timeline for when the COVIDD-19 vaccine will be available to people outside of the first two priority groups.

There are no secret groups, lists or specific ways a person can prepare for the medicine.

Rooney stated the public will need to exercise patience as the distribution process unfolds.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.