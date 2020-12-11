Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - First Alert Day as snow develops and adds up tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today is a First Alert Day as we wait for snow to fall and stick. It will take a while for that to happen though. After 9am we’ll see areas of drizzle and snow develop and reach the ground. Most of this will melt as temperatures stay above 32 the vast majority of the day. Daylight and warm road temps will also help with melting.

First Alert Day Friday (WOWT)

Near sunset and through the night is when I expect snow to accumulate and cause the greatest impacts to the roads. As temperatures fall, snow will begin to accumulate and lead to deteriorating road conditions. The heaviest snow will be done by 6am Saturday with 2 to 4 inches on the ground in the metro. Lingering snow then exits by 9am and the rest of the day will be cold.

Snowfall Forecast (WOWT)

Winter Weather Grid (WOWT)

It will be a wet snow the majority of the event with compaction likely influencing totals quite a bit overnight too. NNE wind gusts could easily approach 35 mph overnight leading to reduced visibility at times.

Temperatures will struggle to warm the rest of the day Saturday with a high of only 32 degrees. Cloudy skies and cold temps mean we won’t see the snow melt off very quickly. Sunshine returns Sunday but highs will only be in the mid 30s.

