Rural communities will be key in COVID vaccination success, say experts

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With a COVID-19 vaccine on the cusp of FDA emergency-use approval, the experts say more Americans are going to have to get on board, and rural communities are no exception.

6 News was in Washington County Thursday speaking with people about the vaccine and whether they plan to get it.

“I really think that all the safety protocols have been there and, so I’m not afraid to take it all,” said Judy Boyd, while finishing up lunch a cafe in Fort Calhoun. Very few people inside shared her opinion; many telling 6 News they don’t plan on getting the vaccination. The majority saying they’ll wait and see.

“I won’t get it to start. I’m going to let it sit around a little bit until it’s more hammered out,” said Corbin Merkel, noting he doesn’t trust it’s safe or effective. “I want to make sure that what I’m putting in my body is going to do what it actually says it’s going to do.”

The latest polling shows somewhere between 50 and 60 percent of American adults plan on getting the vaccine.

‘I think if so many people don’t take it, then we’re not going to get the herd immunity their talking about,” said Boyd. “And this going to keep going and going and going.” And, she’s exactly correct say the experts.

“Three out of four people need to take this vaccine for it to have a broad effect in terms of dampening transmission,” said David Brett-Major, Professor, UNMC, College of Public Health.

That means rural communities aren’t off the hook. “I’m from a small town. I get it, you look at a city and you say well that’s not really my experience, that’s not really my risk,” said Dr. Brett-Major. “The way that we tend to live in smaller communities, the way that we tend to be connected . . . in my mind small communities, rural communities are actually much more at risk to have SARS-CoV-2 rip through it.”

The doctor warning the virus will find its way to the most the vulnerable. “These things have a way of finding the populations that remain available to it.”

The hope being, as people learn more and more about the vaccine, there will be more response like this when asked about it.

“I think it’s great,” said Mark Bermel. “I wish it would come out sooner. I think it’s a way we all get back to normal.”

Dr. Brett-Major also noted the vaccine will be most effective in communities with lower transmission rates; meaning everyone should stay diligent with the hand washing, social distancing, and mask wearing.

