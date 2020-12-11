Pfizer vaccine could arrive in Nebraska as early as Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -FedEx is expected to begin delivering more than 15 thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Nebraska as early as Monday.

But there are still a lot of unknowns.

“The information changes every day. So, this is not something easily planned for down to the finite details so we have teams in place at our various hospitals prepared for pretty much any scenario that comes our way,” says Bill Vobejda, Methodist VP of integrated services.

Methodist hospital tells us the supplies – needed to give those vaccines are already arriving now.

“Gloves, syringes, needles,” says Vobejda

But they still don’t know exactly how many doses they’ll get... Forcing them to have multiple plans in place.

The hospital systems do have an idea on when they could get a shipment.

Methodist says they could receive their first vials by Monday.

“After we unpack the materials, the supplies, the vaccines themselves, prepare it and be ready to go… we believe we would start with our first group, those people who fit into that priority group on Tuesday,” says Vobejda.

Things look similar for CHI—at last check—leaders say they could be receiving a shipment by Monday, as well.

Nebraska med says a shipment could arrive to them by late next week and clinics could start on Friday.

All three systems say they will start with those healthcare workers most at risk.

“We are pretty anxious to get started, to be able to protect our staff and keep them healthy. It’s a really essential part in managing this phase of the pandemic,” says Vobejda

Some of the supplies for administering the vaccines have already arrived in Nebraska.

Governor Ricketts says the state will not be announcing when and where the vaccines will be delivered for safety reasons.

