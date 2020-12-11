Advertisement

Omaha Police arrest porch pirates, reminds shoppers to be aware

By Harper Lundgren
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police arrested two suspected package thieves Thursday night and remind the public to take extra precautions when ordering packages to be delivered.

Quinn Abbas and William Osborn were arrested near 110th and Harrison streets.

According to a release, an observant citizen contacted police after seeing suspicious activity.

Abbas and Osborn were in a stolen vehicle with stolen packages from multiple homes.

Abbas was charged with 5 counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking, Unlawful Possession of a Financial Device, and Drug Paraphernalia. Osborn was charged for 4 counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking, Criminal Impersonation, Unlawful Occupancy, and local warrants.

Omaha Police remind people that packages left on the porch are easy targets for thieves. OPD recommends:

  • Encouraging family and friends to pick up packages for you as soon as they’re delivered.
  • If you can’t be home, have packages delivered to a friend, neighbor, or workplace.
  • Use ship-to-store when possible.
  • Make sure to track your packages.
  • The postal service can also hold your mail during the holidays.
  • Pay extra for insurance, signature, and tracking if you’re sending a package.
  • Report suspicious activity.

