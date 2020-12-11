LIVE AT 10 A.M.: Omaha Juvenile Justice Center update

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Commissioners are planning to update progress on the Juvenile Justice Center plans at a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday.

“Commissioner Kraft and I want to ensure this project is built to the latest standards and that it’s adequately funded prior to our departures from the Board,” Douglas County Board Chair Clare Duda said.

