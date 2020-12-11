Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination plan includes inmates, homeless in Phase 1C

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s COVID-19 vaccination plan lists the incarcerated and homeless as populations included in the last part of the state vaccination rollout’s first phase.

Updated Wednesday, the rollout document Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has called a “living draft” outlines Phase 1C groups as people age 65 or older; vulnerable populations such as the disabled or homeless; and those in congregate settings, like campuses or prisons.

Vaccinating the general population is Phase 2 of the state’s plan.

Healthcare personnel and front-line workers as well as long-term care residents and staff are listed as Phase 1A. That group includes workers in hospitals and outpatient services, home healthcare, pharmacies, and EMS, as well as public health officials, with the lowest priority given to administrative staff, remote staff, and those not working directly with coronavirus patients.

State officials said Wednesday that meatpacking plant workers, prison staffers, and teachers will be among the next groups eligible for the coronavirus vaccine. Phase 1B is listed in the plan as first-responders, food and ag workers, utility employees, and those in the education and transportation sectors.

Outlining methodology for determining “critical populations,” the state’s plan lists the following underlying medical conditions as risk factors for severe COVID-19 illness:

anyone who has had a heart attack or coronary heart disease

anyone who has or has ever had diabetes (excluded pregnant women)

anyone with or recovered from any sort of cancer

anyone who has or has ever had COPD

anyone with a BMI of 30 or more

anyone with two more of the following conditions: heart disease, diabetes, cancer, kidney disease, COPD, or obesity

Nebraska is expected to receive its first shipment of 15,600 doses next week from the drug maker Pfizer, assuming that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approves the vaccine.

