Friday Dec. 11 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 3 deaths, 417 new cases

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported four more deaths and 482 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Three women over the age of 75 have passed. The total number of deaths in the county is now 390.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 82% occupancy, with 279 beds available.

The new community total is 46,029 positive cases. A total of 22,952 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

For the week that ended Dec. 5, the positivity test rate was 30.2%. The county’s risk dial held steady in the red last week at 3.7 severity, according to Monday’s update.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

