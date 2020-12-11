Advertisement

Fortenberry, Smith sign onto Texas-led election lawsuit

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 106 congressmen including Nebraska’s Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith signed an amicus brief in support of a Texas-led election lawsuit asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Nebraska’s 2nd District Congressman Don Bacon did not sign.

A spokesman for Congressman Fortenberry told 10/11 Now he signed onto the amicus brief “for the sake of fairness and certainty.”

Many Republicans are signing onto the case even as some have predicted it will fail. Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse told the Washington Examiner Thursday that the Texas filing was a “PR stunt rather than a lawsuit”, and said he suspects “the Supreme Court swats this away.”

The last-gasp bid to subvert the results of the election is the latest demonstration of President Donald Trump’s enduring political power even as his term is set to end.

Seventeen Republican attorneys general, including Nebraska AG Doug Peterson, are backing the unprecedented case that Trump is calling “the big one.” That comes as the president and his allies have lost dozens of times in courts across the country and have no evidence of widespread fraud.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

