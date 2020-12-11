Family sues Kwik Shop for selling alcohol to teen son who died in crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The family of a teen boy killed in a drunk driving accident is suing the gas station for selling alcohol to minors.

The crash happened back in October of 2018.

17-year-old George Gervase was speeding near 192nd and Pacific when he lost control hitting a power pole and a tree. He died on scene.

The Gervase family says the Kwik Shop employee, Kevin Hart was negligent in selling alcohol to someone who appeared underage and did not ask for ID.

They say Kwik Shop had a duty to supervise its employees but allowed Hart to repeatedly sell alcohol to minors.

The family is asking for more than $11,000 for damages that includes funeral expenses.

The judge took the matter under advisement.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.