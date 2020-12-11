David’s Forecast - First Alert Friday into Saturday morning due to accumulating snowfall

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the sun sets and temperatures drop, snow will start accumulating in the Metro and roads will likely become slick. A First Alert Day continues for Friday into Saturday morning.

For much of Friday – for the Metro and areas east – a melting mix of light rain, sleet, and snow fell. Temperatures hovered right around 37° in Omaha, keeping road conditions simply “wet”. The previous few unseasonably warm days likely helped with road temperatures as well.

1:45 PM -- A wet, cold day so far across the Omaha Metro with temperatures pretty steady around 37°. Snow completely covering some roads to the west in Polk County; road conditions in most spots "normal" or wet. #newx #iawx pic.twitter.com/GkhjwvioNH — Mallory Schnell (@mschnellWOWT) December 11, 2020

For the western edge of the WOWT viewing area, colder temperatures (low to mid-30) allowed snow to partially or completely cover roads by the afternoon. This included Polk County and portions of Platte and Butler Counties.

From sunset to around 6 AM Saturday, we’ll see the bulk of our snowfall accumulation from this event. The snow will be wet and heavy, with 2 to 4 inches of accumulation likely for most of us by sunrise Saturday. Snow totals will lessen the farther northwest and southeast you live from the I-80 corridor (Norfolk, Falls City, etc. should see the least amounts of snow).

Snowfall forecast Friday into Saturday (WOWT)

Winds could gust up to 35 mph overnight, so visibility will likely lessen as the snow falls. Temperatures will drop into the upper-20s.

The snow should be out of the WOWT viewing area by mid-morning Saturday, but clouds will be tough to shake. Due to cloud cover and fresh snow, temperatures will struggle to warm above the freezing mark.

Sunshine returns Sunday with highs staying in the low to mid-30s and lows in the teens.

