Athlete of the Week: Papio South’s Landon Orth

By Rex Smith
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Landon Orth is only a sophomore at Papillion South, but he’s already shattering the record books.

Last year as a freshman, Orth broke his school’s record for a total diving score.

A few weeks later, he broke it again.

Just days ago, during his first meet of the new season, he shattered his own record with a new score of 434.1.

It was quite the accomplishment, especially because Orth had never scored above a 400.

“He’s been working really hard throughout the summer, and he truly deserves it,” Orth’s coach Peter Charles said.

Orth has certainly put in the work, but he says his excitement to just be competing may have helped propel him to a new level.

“I think I just got jazzed up on the nerves. I was finally excited to dive because I haven’t done a meet in so long,” Orth said.

He hopes to win the state diving title this year.

Orth finished fifth last year.

