Women allege inappropriate behavior from former Boys Town teacher

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three young women are coming forward after a house parent at Boys Town was fired for alleged inappropriate behavior.

Four years ago at Boys Town, a male house parent known as a family teacher allegedly offered a 16-year-old girl what he called “a special hug.”

“I remember being in his office by myself, and he turned me around and gave me a hug, and he had his penis up against my butt,” said one of the former Boys Town residents.

A year later, in 2017, the same family teacher did the same thing to a different teen.

“And he had one hand over my breast, and he pushed himself into me, like his genital area into my butt,” another former resident said.

A third alleged victim described by phone the family teacher’s similar “hug” in 2018: “He just went down my back and he grabbed my butt.”

The three young women took their allegations to Boys Town officials after leaving Boys Town about two to four years after the inappropriate touching.

“I was only 16 at the time, and I didn’t think anything of it, so I didn’t tell anybody,” one of the former residents said.

“I was so scared because I didn’t want to ruin my family that I had created in that home in that safety net I had felt,” said the other.

A Boys Town spokesperson sent an email stating: “We take swift aggressive action when we become aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct.”

The statement reads: “We immediately terminated the individual and notified law enforcement. We are devastated when a child entrusted in our care might have been taken advantage of and will work with law enforcement to ensure justice is served.”

“He made it seem like I was his favorite it almost felt like he was grooming me now that I look back at it,” said the first former resident.

One of the women said that after leaving Boys Town, she received text messages from the number belonging to the family teacher before he was fired. One text reads: “I called you to come over tonight, could you come?.”

“When he sent that come or come text, I knew immediately that is what he was trying to do. He was being way inappropriate.”

The texts and testimony of inappropriate behavior have been presented to private attorney Jim Schaefer, who investigating whether the women have a civil case.

“He’s grooming this young lady to further his interest in having some type of sexual relationship with her,” he said.

The women say it’s a crime when a house parent family teacher who was supposed to prepare them for life inappropriately touched their lives.

“Sexual assault isn’t just being touched by someone. It’s the nightmares, it’s the feeling like you could have done something different.”

6 News won’t name the former Boys Town family teacher because no charges have been filed against him.

Omaha City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse said he reviewed reports from Boys Town Police.

“There was not enough evidence presented for an arrest. If more evidence is discovered, that decision can be reviewed,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.