Thursday Dec. 10 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4 deaths, 482 new cases

(MGN)
(MGN)(WMTV)
By WOWT staff reports
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported ten more deaths and 482 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Four men between the ages of 60 and 90 have passed. The total number of deaths is now 387.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 82% occupancy, with 279 beds available.

The new community total is 45,612 positive cases. A total of 22,533 residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

For the week that ended Dec. 5, the positivity test rate was 30.2%. The county’s risk dial held steady in the red last week at 3.7 severity, according to Monday’s update.

According to the release, Douglas County schools have reported 213 cases over the past 14 days, including 100 staff and 113 students. There are 199 students and staff in quarantine and 517 students and staff who are self-monitoring.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Get tested
Test Iowa
A health worker conducts COVID-19 tests at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site, Tuesday,...
Test Nebraska
MSU Health Care starts drive-through coronavirus testing.
Recent COVID-19 updates
Dec. 9 COVID-19 update
Dec. 8 COVID-19 update
Dec. 7 COVID-19 update
Dec. 6 COVID-19 update
Dec. 5 COVID-19 update
Dec. 4 COVID-19 update
Dec. 3 COVID-19 update

