Sara Kohen to oppose Aimee Melton for Omaha City Council district 7

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Election Commission has certified the signatures to put Sara Kohen on the ballot for the April 6, 2020, primary election for Omaha City Council.

Kohen will be running for district 7 in northwest Omaha.

Kohen is a mother of four, a graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law, and a school administrator.

In a release, Kohen says if she’s elected she will, “Make strategic decisions, based on evidence about what actually works, and with an eye toward long-term goals. We need to be nimble enough to respond to changing circumstances, but always thinking about where we want Omaha to be in five, ten, or twenty years... Doing what we can to get the pandemic under control is, of course, crucial, and we need to make sure that we’re following expert advice to help control the spread of COVID-19.”

Kohen will be running against the current Omaha City Council member Aimee Melton.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.