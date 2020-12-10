Advertisement

Sara Kohen to oppose Aimee Melton for Omaha City Council district 7

The Douglas County Election Commission has certified the signatures to put Sara Kohen on the...
The Douglas County Election Commission has certified the signatures to put Sara Kohen on the ballot for the April 6, 2020, primary election for Omaha City Council.(WOWT)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Election Commission has certified the signatures to put Sara Kohen on the ballot for the April 6, 2020, primary election for Omaha City Council.

Kohen will be running for district 7 in northwest Omaha.

Kohen is a mother of four, a graduate of the University of Nebraska College of Law, and a school administrator.

In a release, Kohen says if she’s elected she will, “Make strategic decisions, based on evidence about what actually works, and with an eye toward long-term goals. We need to be nimble enough to respond to changing circumstances, but always thinking about where we want Omaha to be in five, ten, or twenty years... Doing what we can to get the pandemic under control is, of course, crucial, and we need to make sure that we’re following expert advice to help control the spread of COVID-19.”

Kohen will be running against the current Omaha City Council member Aimee Melton.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auroras
Opportunity to see Northern Lights shifts into Thursday, decreasing visibility from the Midwest
Nebraska among list of states joining Texas election lawsuit
Two people died two others were critically injured Tuesday when a house exploded in south Omaha.
Victims of south Omaha home explosion identified
Construction tools
Arrest warrant issued for Omaha roofer
Omaha Fire is investigating the cause of a fatal house explosion near 51st and L streets...
Protection order filed by owner of home that exploded in south Omaha, leaving 2 dead, 2 hurt

Latest News

(MGN)
Thursday Dec. 10 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 4 deaths, 482 new cases
Allegations against Boys Town house parent- 10PM
Allegations against Boys Town house parent- 10PM
Women allege inappropriate behavior from former Boys Town teacher
Two people died two others were critically injured Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, when a house exploded...
Grandson of woman killed in south Omaha house explosion dies