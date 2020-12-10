Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Increasing clouds today ahead of snow Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re set for one more warm December day before we get a reminder that winter is fast approaching. Highs today will warm to near 50 degrees this afternoon but that will happen with increasing clouds and a stronger north wind.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Thursday Wind (WOWT)

Friday is still on track for snow and a First Alert Day. I expect snow in the afternoon hours to melt for the most part. Most accumulation will likely occur after sunset Friday night and wind down fairly early Saturday morning. Find out more info about the First Alert Day weather here.

