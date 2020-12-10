Omaha woman celebrates her 104th birthday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -An Omaha woman is celebrating a major milestone!

Rose Regner turns 104-years-old today.

But finding a way to celebrate such a big day in a pandemic has been difficult.

Out of all Rose Regner’s birthdays, this one looks starkly different.

It’s not her first global pandemic but it is the first she celebrated with her family through a window.

“104! Many people don’t make it to that,” says Rose’s grandaughter Marlise Dishaw.

Inside Brookestone Village skilled nursing home and rehabilitation, a celebration and a virtual bingo match with rose’s 101-year-old friend.

“She played bingo and won four times. The staff has been really, really wonderful,” says Mary Schon, Rose’s daughter

COVID-19 restrictions are preventing Rose’s daughter, granddaughter, and great-granddaughter from being in the same room with her today.

It’s been months since they’ve been able to give her a hug.

Despite all of that, there are smiles all around as rose holds up a phone to chat with her family.

“her mood is lifted, she’s smiling. She looks really good. "

And while they weren’t able to spend all day with her—those providing care for rose made sure the entire day went off without a hitch.

There have been plenty of surprises—like a massive display outside of her window!

“She’s got balloons and we decorated with Christmas lights and trees and flowers. She definitely does not like it when people go out of their way for her so we assured her it’s because everyone loves her!” says Sarah Bird, Brookestone Village.

Rose says there’s one key to making it to 104.

Soup.

“She says you don’t need all that food, all those big meals. She says just soup. It’s all she eats!”

