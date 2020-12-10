Advertisement

Man who was serving 90-year sentence for marijuana released

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:22 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Richard DeLisi is a free man after serving 31 years of a 90-year sentence for selling marijuana.

The 71-year-old walked out of a Florida prison Tuesday saying he’s not bitter about the lost years and prefers to focus on creating memories with his family.

According to The Last Prisoner Project, DeLisi was believed to have been the longest serving nonviolent cannabis prisoner. He was sentenced to 90 years in 1989 at the age of 40.

While he was in prison, his wife, parents and 23-year-old son all died.

On Tuesday, he met two granddaughters for the first time and ate at his favorite crab restaurant.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Fire is investigating the cause of a fatal house explosion near 51st and L streets...
Protection order filed by owner of home that exploded in south Omaha, leaving 2 dead, 2 hurt
Auroras
Opportunity to see Northern Lights shifts into Thursday, decreasing visibility from the Midwest
Nebraska among list of states joining Texas election lawsuit
Construction tools
Arrest warrant issued for Omaha roofer
Two people died two others were critically injured Tuesday when a house exploded in south Omaha.
Victims of south Omaha home explosion identified

Latest News

Neighbors said someone has been sweeping dog feces off their high-rise balcony in downtown...
‘Raining poop!’: Apartment tenants sweeping animal waste off balconies in Cleveland, neighbors say
The 71-year-old walked out of prison saying he’s not bitter about the lost years and prefers to...
Longest-serving inmate for marijuana released after 31 years
The science of the Pfizer vaccine
Breaking down whats in the Pfizer vaccine
First Alert: Winter Weather Returns Friday
Friday and Saturday are First Alert Days as our next chance of snow approaches