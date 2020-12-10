Mall of the Bluffs set for rennovation around temporary middle school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Community School District now has one of its schools right next to an area that’s being redeveloped, and it was renovation going on in the district that brought the school to that area.

The Mall of The Bluffs is on its way down. The mall was close to a ghost town in its final years but not every section of the old mall will be demolished.

The Council Bluffs Public Schools owns the old Target building. School officials purchased the space to use while two of the district’s middle schools were being renovated.

“We wanted to ensure that we didn’t have any learning loss and that we could create a good environment for our students to learn while their school was being renovated,” said Dr. Vickie Murillo, Superintendent of Council Bluffs Community Schools.

Now a new Menards store will take the place of the Old Mall of The Bluffs, and Council Bluffs school officials will have to figure out what to do with their school building.

“Well we’ve been working on a feasibility study with the board and the board is having a lot of conversation we have not made any decisions yet as to what we will do with the building once the renovation of Wilson Middle School is completed and our students return to that beautiful new renovated middle school so at this time we do not have any definite plans for it,” said Murillo.

Council Bluffs school superintendent Dr. Vicki Murillo says, the district has a good working relationship with Menards and the company will do all they can do not to interrupt learning while demolition is going on.

“They’re going to try to do their very very best to start the demolition on the opposite end and work toward our building and then try to have that all completed by the time we get done with our spring break,” said Murillo.

Dr. Murillo says students should be able to return to the newly renovated Wilson Middle School at the start of the next school year.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.