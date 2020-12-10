Georgia Tech beats Nebraska 75-64 in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the Huskers take a step up in competition this week Georgia Tech wins at Pinnacle Bank Arena 75-64. Kobe Webster led the Huskers off the bench with 20 points, a very accurate night from the arc, he hit six of seven three point attempts.

A great opportunity for the program, here’s what Fred Hoiberg said about the teams mood, “They were bothered by it. Kobe (Webster) was doing a really good job at talking and trying to keep the guys spirits and talking about how we need to put it behind us and bounce back with a good solid day tomorrow. We are going to get ready for one of the top teams in the country against Creighton on Friday, our first road test. It was dejected though but we have to try and lift their spirits and put it behind us and get ready to go and hopefully play a complete game on Friday.”

The Huskers led with less seven minutes to go, but the Yellow Jackets finished strong.

“Really proud of our guys. Nebraska came in averaging about 80 points a game, a very high-octane offensive team. We really guarded tonight. Back-to-back games we played at a high level or who we need to be and who we are and what our staple is defensively. We held them 37% from the field and 34% from three,” said Georgia Tech Head Coach Josh Pastner.

They were led by Jose Alvarado who scored 19 of 24 in the second half. He picked up his fourth foul with 18:25 remaining but returned about four minutes later with the Yellow Jackets trailing 43-39 leading the charge to the final horn.

