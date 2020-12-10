Friends, neighbors remember mother and daughter killed in south Omaha house explosion

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Debris still lied on Danielle Stroch’s lawn Wednesday morning. She lives just one house down from where a deadly blast killed 73-year-old Theresa Toledo and her daughter, 46-year-old, Angela Miller

“It was the loudest boom I’d ever heard,” said Stroch. “I was sleeping and it woke me up and I looked out the window and it looked like the apocalypse or something so I ran out there it was horrible.”

Stroch and her next-door neighbor were among the first on the scene Tuesday morning; both trained healthcare professionals.

“And when I saw the gentleman against the car, I called for a blanket to cover him up because he was very dirty and burned,” said Melanie Grabowski.

Two men were also critically injured in the explosion, including Theresa’s grandson

28-year-old Alexander Toledo, whom she filed a domestic protection order against Monday, asking he be removed from the home; stating she feared he would “set the house on fire.”

“It’s hard, especially this time of year. It’s hard any time of year. It’s just a shame this would have to happen,” said Bob Macaitis, a family friend. 6 News asked what he’ll remember most of his friends: “The food,” he said. “The homemade Spanish, Mexican food, it was authentic.”

Friends and neighbors gathered at the site of the explosion Wednesday; a community still in shock and mourning.

“Very sad,” said Grabowski. “Sometimes you can’t wrap your head around it. It’s just unbelievable, or surreal, all those. I just sit there and think about,” said Grabowski, noting she will always remember Theresa Toledo’s home as the one with the beautiful flowers out front.

6 News reached out to Omaha police to ask if the grandson is being investigated given the protection order filed by Theresa Toledo grandmother. They did not offer details, other than that they’re investigating the deaths.

