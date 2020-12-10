Former Boys Town residnets hope new grooming law is expanded

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Six News investigation has revealed inappropriate touching and texting by a former Boy’s Town house parent. He has been fired and reports sent to law enforcement. A new Nebraska law addresses what’s called grooming.

Now, young women, three former Boys Town residents allege as teenagers a male house parent gave them inappropriate hugs.

“When you push your genital area aggressively into someone’s behind and hold them there without them being able to move, that’s not normal,” said a former resident.

Known to them as a family teacher the 45-year-old man also sent one female resident texts.

“He was texting me inappropriate stuff at the time so I was even more scared.”

The texts reviewed by the women’s attorney Jim Schaefer.

Schaefer said, “He’s grooming this young lady to further his interest in having some type of sexual relationship.”

Nebraska has a new law on the books that just took effect a few weeks ago. And it makes grooming a crime if a pattern can be proven. Though the paperwork is thick the law is narrow in scope when it comes to who can be prosecuted.

The new law focuses on public and private school employees. They could be prosecuted for pursuing a sexual relationship with a student 16 to 18 years old and even three months after graduation.

Sen. Steve Lathrup, chairman of judiciary committee said, “We didn’t go into group homes we didn’t go into foster care situations, all which at some point made be worthy places to create an exemption to the consent law.”

Sen. Steve Lathrup helped write the law and he’s open to amending it.

“I can certainly see an expansion to address a counseling situation, particularly in a group home,” said Lathrop.

Though the alleged inappropriate touching and texting happened to the three former Boys Town residents from two to four years ago they wish to remain anonymous.

“It’s the feeling alone, it’s just the guilt of what could you have done to change it.”

But as emotional scars heal one of the women says she will ask senators to broaden the grooming law because adult professionals with influence over teens don’t just work in schools.

A statement from Boys Town says, “We have a significant number of safety systems in place to protect our youth and we take swift aggressive action when we become aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct.”

Not only was the house parent fired, but a Boys Town Police investigation is also ongoing. The city prosecutor says so far there’s not enough evidence to file misdemeanor sexual assault charges.

