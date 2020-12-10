David’s Evening Forecast - Mild this evening, snow on the way for Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One last mild December day across the region today. Morning sun helped to warm temperatures into the 50s yet again, well above average for this time of year. However, clouds have been thickening up this evening ahead of a storm system moving our way. Temperatures will slowly cool into the 40s, and eventually 30s after sunset. We likely stay above freezing all night, with lows only around 35. We also stay dry, with any precipitation holding off until Friday afternoon.

Friday morning will start cool, but dry. Clouds will continue to thicken up along with a steady north breeze which will keep us chilly. Temperatures likely do not move much, only warming a couple degrees by early afternoon. By the afternoon, expected some light drizzle or showers to develop, possibly mixed with a little light snow. Temperatures will be above freezing, so impacts should be limited through sunset. After sunset, precipitation should turn to all snow, with some accumulation possible. A few slick spots are possible by the end of the evening drive, but the bulk of the accumulating snow will come overnight.

On and off snow showers will continue Friday night into Saturday morning, with a few heavier bands of snow possible. Those heavier bands are most likely south of I-80. Snow should move out of the area early Saturday, leaving 1 to 2 inches around most of the metro. A heavier stripe of snow is possible just to the south of the I-80 corridor, with 2 to 4 inches possible in southern Nebraska into southern Iowa.

Drier and colder weather settles in for the rest of the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 30s Saturday and Sunday. Some sun is possible Monday, but it stays cool with another chance for light snow arriving by Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.