Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Mild this evening, snow on the way for Friday

By David Koeller
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One last mild December day across the region today. Morning sun helped to warm temperatures into the 50s yet again, well above average for this time of year. However, clouds have been thickening up this evening ahead of a storm system moving our way. Temperatures will slowly cool into the 40s, and eventually 30s after sunset. We likely stay above freezing all night, with lows only around 35. We also stay dry, with any precipitation holding off until Friday afternoon.

Friday morning will start cool, but dry. Clouds will continue to thicken up along with a steady north breeze which will keep us chilly. Temperatures likely do not move much, only warming a couple degrees by early afternoon. By the afternoon, expected some light drizzle or showers to develop, possibly mixed with a little light snow. Temperatures will be above freezing, so impacts should be limited through sunset. After sunset, precipitation should turn to all snow, with some accumulation possible. A few slick spots are possible by the end of the evening drive, but the bulk of the accumulating snow will come overnight.

On and off snow showers will continue Friday night into Saturday morning, with a few heavier bands of snow possible. Those heavier bands are most likely south of I-80. Snow should move out of the area early Saturday, leaving 1 to 2 inches around most of the metro. A heavier stripe of snow is possible just to the south of the I-80 corridor, with 2 to 4 inches possible in southern Nebraska into southern Iowa.

Drier and colder weather settles in for the rest of the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 30s Saturday and Sunday. Some sun is possible Monday, but it stays cool with another chance for light snow arriving by Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auroras
Opportunity to see Northern Lights shifts into Thursday, decreasing visibility from the Midwest
Nebraska among list of states joining Texas election lawsuit
Construction tools
Arrest warrant issued for Omaha roofer
Two people died two others were critically injured Tuesday when a house exploded in south Omaha.
Victims of south Omaha home explosion identified
Omaha Fire is investigating the cause of a fatal house explosion near 51st and L streets...
Protection order filed by owner of home that exploded in south Omaha, leaving 2 dead, 2 hurt

Latest News

MGN / KALB
WOWT closings login request form
Mild this evening, snow on the way for Friday
First Alert: Winter Weather Returns Friday
Friday and Saturday are First Alert Days as our next chance of snow approaches
First Alert Friday & Saturday