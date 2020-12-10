Crews battle fire near 5th and Jaynes Street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews battled an early morning fire near N. 5th and Jaynes Street Thursday.

It happened a little after 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters say they believe the fire started on the main floor and spread to the upper levels including the roof.

Crews had to cut a hole in the roof to vent the flames.

They were able to get the fire under control in just about 30 minutes.

Our reporter and photographer on the scene said the damage is extensive.

Douglas County Dispatch says there were no injuries

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

