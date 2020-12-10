Couple attacked, stabbed while shopping, share horrific story

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A routine trip to a Bakers Supermarket Tuesday night turned into a nightmare for an Omaha couple when a man attacked them with a knife.

And it was caught on video.

Bobby and Samara Lott were driving to the store at 30th and Potter to pick up dinner for their family when they got into an altercation with 36-year-old Gregory Netterville.

They outlined the events leading up to the altercation starting at the intersection of 30th & Martin around 6pm. The couple explained they were trying to make a left turn. “It did show he had the right away, but at the same time I had a green light.” Samara detailed.

She went on to explain that it was dark, Netterville had on all black and seemed to come out of nowhere as he entered the crosswalk, distracted and talking on his cell phone. She said they immediately stopped their vehicle, several feet away from him, but Netterville reportedly started to argue with them in the middle of the street before finally walking off.

“I didn’t see him. I would’ve never turned had I saw him.” stated Samara. They believe Netterville followed them and ran from that intersection to the store which was up the street because as Samara walked inside to get a shopping cart, Netterville popped up and shoved her.

She and her husband separated for a moment as he went to find a cart that allowed him to sit down due to a leg injury, but Bobby said he could hear yelling and commotion involving his wife.

Moments later, he saw Netterville bothering her and rushed to her defense. ”I pushed him to the ground. I told him keep his hands off my wife. Don’t touch my wife!” Bobby demanded. Before he knew it, he said he felt a sharp poke, but had no idea he’d been stabbed.

“I looked down and lifted my jacket up and blood was squirting out.” Bobby detailed. He said the entire situation happened in a matter of seconds. Bobby said he reached for his wife, as she was frantically reaching for their two daughters.

“He runs over to me and stabs me in my arm. I fell. Bobby was bleeding like crazy. Our daughters are screaming. He turned to charge at our 12-year-old.” Samara paused for a second, to remain composed, as she described the moment she thought her entire family was in danger.

In a split second, a shopper pulled out a gun and yelled for everyone to get on the ground, pointing his weapon at Netterville. The Lotts said the man screamed for him to stay down and was able to contain the situation until Omaha Police arrived.

Video captured and shared by Shay Moss, who was just feet away from the incident, shows Netterville charging into the store with the knife in his hand. It quickly pans over and shows several people fall to the ground screaming as that man with the gun is shown, briefly giving those commands.

“He saved our life. He saved my kids’ life. He saved my wife’s life.” Bobby poured out. The couple said they wished they could thank the man in person for his heroic actions, sharing endless gratitude.

Netterville was taken into police custody shortly after the incident and booked into Douglas County Corrections for two counts of second degree assault and two counts of use of a weapon by a felon.

Though the Lotts said they are blessed to be alive and forever grateful they can spend the holidays safely with their family, they said they could never forgive Netterville for his actions.

“You stabbed us in front of our kids. Our kids are traumatized.” Samara shared. They said they hope no one else ever experiences anything like this, and added life is too short, especially given everything going on around the world right now.

