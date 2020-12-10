Advertisement

Bond set for grocery store stabbing suspect

Gregory Netterville, the man accused of attacking an Omaha couple in a Bakers Supermarket...
Gregory Netterville, the man accused of attacking an Omaha couple in a Bakers Supermarket Tuesday night, appeared in court today.(WOWT)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gregory Netterville, the man accused of attacking an Omaha couple in a Bakers Supermarket Tuesday night, appeared in court today.

Netterville faces 2 counts of 2nd-degree assault and 2 counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. His bond was set for $250,000.

According to court documents, Netterville admitted to stabbing the two people but said it was in self-defense due to the couple nearly striking him with their car prior to entering the grocery store.

Surveillance video confirmed Netterville as the aggressor, according to documents.

