Wednesday Dec. 9 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 6 deaths, 492 new cases

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department reported ten more deaths and 492 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Three men ranging in age from their 60s to 90s and three women ranging in age from their 50s to 80s have passed. The total number of deaths has now reached 383.

As of their most recent report, medical and surgical beds were at 82% occupancy, with 279 beds available.

The new community total is 45,130 positive cases. A total of 22,229residents have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

For the week that ended Dec. 5, the positivity test rate was 30.2%. The county’s risk dial held steady in the red last week at 3.7 severity, according to Monday’s update.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

