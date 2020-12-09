Omaha-area business directory website launches

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Keep Local Alive Omaha group is making it easier to find locally owned businesses in our area by launching an interactive online directory.

The launch happened today at Mangelsen’s, it was met with lots of excitement from local businesses and Keep Local Alive co-founder, Bobby Johnson.

“Where are they? How do I find them? And who is truly a locally owned business? With those two things in mind, we decided to develop this directory,” Johnson said.

Right now, over 300 verified local businesses are on the mobile-friendly site.

The directory uses your location to find a business close to where you are and meets your needs.

“You can scroll through; you can find businesses. You can go to the bottom if you’re looking for restaurants, coffee, shops if you want to do some shopping,” Johnson explained while showing off the website.

Johnson says they filter through every business to make sure it is local so most of the monies earned stay in our community.

Michael Mitilier and James Friedman own Brownie Bar in Downtown Omaha, it opened last November and it’s been a tough first year.

“Weird. Very weird year to open up a business,” Mitilier said.

While they were able to adapt their business with the pandemic restrictions, both credit Keep Local Alive with their ability to stay open.

“It’s such a great way to promote local businesses,” Friedman said. “If people want to help the local businesses, they want to help Omaha based businesses and not the national chains.”

Mangelsen’s, an Omaha staple celebrating 60 years in the Spring, is also a part of the directory.

Owner David Mangelsen hopes this will inspire people to visit a place they might not have before to keep locally owned businesses around long after the pandemic.

“The local business is really important to continue to support them because they’re the mainstay, the backbone of Omaha and every place else,” Mangelsen said.

Other local businesses that want to be added to the directory should text (SMS) “lovelocal” to (402) 313-4434.

