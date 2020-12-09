Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Best day of the week today but we continue to track snow Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A milder morning will translate into the best day of the week today. Plenty of sunshine and a light north wind will equal an afternoon with highs close to 60 degrees!

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

The cooling trend starting Thursday but even with a strong northwest wind and more clouds we’ll still be able to reach the lower 50s for highs by the afternoon.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Friday is the day we’re watching closely! It is a First Alert Day due to the potential for snow in the area, especially near and south of I-80. Watch for on and off snow showers in the area early Friday afternoon that continue into the evening and overnight. Highest totals will likely be south of I-80. Check out more about the First Alert Day here.

