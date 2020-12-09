Advertisement

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Best day of the week today but we continue to track snow Friday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A milder morning will translate into the best day of the week today. Plenty of sunshine and a light north wind will equal an afternoon with highs close to 60 degrees!

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

The cooling trend starting Thursday but even with a strong northwest wind and more clouds we’ll still be able to reach the lower 50s for highs by the afternoon.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Friday is the day we’re watching closely! It is a First Alert Day due to the potential for snow in the area, especially near and south of I-80. Watch for on and off snow showers in the area early Friday afternoon that continue into the evening and overnight. Highest totals will likely be south of I-80. Check out more about the First Alert Day here.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Fire is investigating the cause of a fatal house explosion near 51st and L streets...
Protection order filed by owner of home that exploded in south Omaha, leaving 2 dead, 2 hurt
Construction tools
Arrest warrant issued for Omaha contractor
First Alert Friday
Friday is still a First Alert Day as our next chance of snow approaches
Two people were caught on camera shoplifting jackets
Nebraska Crossing shoplifters steal $4,000 in North Face jackets
Omaha solid waste collection schedule
FCC Enviromental creates solution to trash surplus from missed collections

Latest News

First Alert Friday
Friday is still a First Alert Day as our next chance of snow approaches
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Hour by hour forecast - Wednesday
David’s Evening Forecast - Near record warmth Wednesday before a colder end to the week
Tuesday, December 8th
David's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast