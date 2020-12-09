Preparations underway for arrival of COVID-19 vaccine in South Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s no messing around when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine into one of Nebraska’s hardest-hit communities.

“We are expected to get either the Pfizer, or Moderna, or a combination of both to begin vaccinating our healthcare workers and eventually patients,” said Tasha Conley, Director of Nursing, OneWorld Community Health Centers.

The Pfizer vaccine requires extreme cold to survive; prompting OneWorld to purchase an ultra-cold freezer.

“You need a special freezer that goes negative 80 or so degrees Celsius. We’ve had it open for about five minutes and it’s gone down to negative 77,” said Conley, noting if it gets too warm they’ll know about it. “It’s monitored by both a sensor that tells us the temperature, as well as if we lose power. If either one of those things were to happen we’d get alert.”

OneWorld bought the freezer as soon as they heard about the Pfizer vaccine; it can store up to 75,000 doses.

“They’re going to come in pizza boxes and each box will store 975 doses,” said Conley.

Each dose will eventually make its way to winterized tents being put up outside OneWorld this week; where the vaccines will thaw and be administered.

OneWorld serves roughly 50,000 patients; many Spanish-speaking. “Since this one of the hot zip codes we wanted to make sure we have the vaccines here for both our workers and patients,” said Andrea Skolkin, President and CEO, OneWorld Community Health Centers, noting their not sure how many doses will arrive in this first round, but they’re hoping it’s enough to cover their roughly 550 frontline workers.

