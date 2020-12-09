Parts of Nebraska could see “The Northern Lights” Wednesday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sky watchers across Nebraska and Iowa may be treated to a rare glimpse of the Aurora Borealis Wednesday night as a result of a moderate strength solar storm clashes with Earth’s atmosphere.

Auroras (Auroras)

The Space Weather Prediction Center detected a solar flare from the Sun on Monday, and the energy and gases from that flare are arriving tonight and will linger into Thursday night also. The strength of the solar storm is considered a G3 or a KP-7 which means the Auroras may be visible as far south as NE Nebraska to Des Moines, IA.

Auroras (Auroras)

The best chance to see them will be between 9pm and 1am Wednesday night by looking towards the northern horizon. For the Omaha Metro area, we can’t say it’s impossible, but the better chances will be to the north. If you can get away from the lights of the city you may have a slightly better chance of seeing them.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.