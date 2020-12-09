Advertisement

Parts of Nebraska could see “The Northern Lights” Wednesday night

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sky watchers across Nebraska and Iowa may be treated to a rare glimpse of the Aurora Borealis Wednesday night as a result of a moderate strength solar storm clashes with Earth’s atmosphere.

Auroras
Auroras(Auroras)

The Space Weather Prediction Center detected a solar flare from the Sun on Monday, and the energy and gases from that flare are arriving tonight and will linger into Thursday night also. The strength of the solar storm is considered a G3 or a KP-7 which means the Auroras may be visible as far south as NE Nebraska to Des Moines, IA.

Auroras
Auroras(Auroras)

The best chance to see them will be between 9pm and 1am Wednesday night by looking towards the northern horizon. For the Omaha Metro area, we can’t say it’s impossible, but the better chances will be to the north. If you can get away from the lights of the city you may have a slightly better chance of seeing them.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Fire is investigating the cause of a fatal house explosion near 51st and L streets...
Protection order filed by owner of home that exploded in south Omaha, leaving 2 dead, 2 hurt
Construction tools
Arrest warrant issued for Omaha contractor
First Alert Friday
Friday is still a First Alert Day as our next chance of snow approaches
Two people were caught on camera shoplifting jackets
Nebraska Crossing shoplifters steal $4,000 in North Face jackets
police
Sarpy County responds to two fatality crashes

Latest News

First Alert Friday
Friday is still a First Alert Day as our next chance of snow approaches
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Hour by hour forecast - Wednesday
David’s Evening Forecast - Near record warmth Wednesday before a colder end to the week
Tuesday, December 8th
David's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast