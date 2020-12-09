OPD investigates homicide in North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to the sound of gunshots near 40th Avenue and Bedford Tuesday night.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a 25-year-old female unresponsive, according to a release.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.

The death is being investigated as a homicide and anyone with information is urged to contact the OPD homicide unit at 402-444-5656. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a reward.

