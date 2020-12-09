Omaha Police arrest stabbing suspect inside grocery store

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to a Bakers Supermarket near 30th and Potter streets Tuesday evening to investigate a cutting.

Upon arrival officers located two victims. They were transported to the Nebraska Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, Gregory Netterville, was located inside the store and was booked for two counts of 2nd-degree assault and two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony.

