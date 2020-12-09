No. 5 Kansas beats No. 8 Creighton by the slimmest of margins 73-72

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton has its take, Kansas has one too after a 73-72 Jayhawks win in a matchup that featured two top ten teams. Bluejays ranked 8th in the country had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, Marcus Zegarowski went to the free throw needing to make all three after being fouled on a contested shot.

Marcus made the first two, the third was a little long, it bounced off the the back of the iron.

“To have their best player miss one late, yeah, we were fortunate. Very fortunate,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “But the game should have never been in that situation, even though it was a great game and either team could have won. We had a chance to put ourselves in a position where that wouldn’t happen and we screwed it up.”

On the other side, the missed free throw for Creighton added to the less than ideal night at the line. The Bluejays made half their free throws, 50%, nine of 18, a percentage that is very uncharacteristic.

Jalen Wilson hit what turned out to be the game winner with 42 seconds left, a three pointer from the wing, he led everybody with 23 points.

“It was a hell of a college basketball game and kind of unfortunate that somebody had to lose. Really unfortunate that it was us,” Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. “Really proud of our team, proud of how we competed.”

Zegarowski finished with 16 points despite being guarded Marcus Garrett, the Jayhawks tremendous perimeter defender. Denzel Mahoney led Creighton with 19 points Christian Bishop and Damien Jefferson had 13 apiece.

Both teams will be back on the floor Friday, Creighton hosts Nebraska, Kansas hosts Omaha.

