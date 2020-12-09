Nebraska among list of states joining Texas election lawsuit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and 16 other states have joined a lawsuit initially filed by the Texas attorney general demanding that the 62 total Electoral College votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin be invalidated.

Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia as well as the Trump campaign have also signed on to the lawsuit filed Tuesday by Republican Ken Paxton.

The Supreme Court has asked for responses by Thursday. Out of the roughly 50 lawsuits filed around the country contesting the Nov. 3 vote, Trump has lost more than 35 and the others are pending, according to an Associated Press tally.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

