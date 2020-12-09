Advertisement

Kids take car for multistate joyride, allegedly as part of social media challenge

By WCBS Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:28 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - A social media challenge may have inspired a 12-year-old boy to take his 7-year-old cousin on a five-hour, multistate joyride from New York to the New Jersey-Delaware border.

Investigators looking into a report of two missing children Monday say surveillance video showed a 12-year-old boy taking the keys for a white Range Rover. Then, he and his 7-year-old female cousin drove off from their home in New York City.

“Everyone gets a temptation at that age to do something crazy. You just hope as a parent that they don’t hurt themselves or anyone else,” neighbor Lawrence Keyser said.

Police used E-ZPass and license plate readers to track the vehicle.

New Jersey state troopers later spotted the SUV, flashing sirens to get it to stop, but said the boy sped off. Police eased off the pursuit for the safety of the children.

Eventually, the 12-year-old used his dad’s credit card to buy cookies at a rest stop. The credit card was flagged and the kids apprehended. They were taken into custody and are OK. They were later released to their family and taken home.

Police said no one will face any charges.

It turns out the whole incident may have been part of a social media challenge to take a car and drive it until it runs out of gas.

Copyright 2020 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Fire is investigating the cause of a fatal house explosion near 51st and L streets...
Protection order filed by owner of home that exploded in south Omaha, leaving 2 dead, 2 hurt
Construction tools
Arrest warrant issued for Omaha contractor
First Alert Day Friday
Friday is a First Alert Day as our next chance of snow approaches
Two people were caught on camera shoplifting jackets
Nebraska Crossing shoplifters steal $4,000 in North Face jackets
Omaha solid waste collection schedule
FCC Enviromental creates solution to trash surplus from missed collections

Latest News

The $740 billion bill includes raises for U.S. soldiers and equipment updates. It doesn't...
Defense bill approved despite Trump veto threat
The lawsuit claims Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin exploited the COVID-19...
Texas attorney general sues 4 battleground states over election
For more than five hours, the 12-year-old and 7-year-old were able to elude police and make it...
NY kids take car on joyride, elude police for more than 5 hours
Homeowners who share backyards had unforgettable mornings
Cracked walls, broken belongings: neighbors assess damage after home explosion