Advertisement

Kansas City Police warn about fentanyl overdoses from laced drugs

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Kansas City Police are warning residents a surge in drug overdoses and deaths is likely being caused by drugs being laced with fentanyl.

The department said there have been 41 suspected overdoses and nine deaths this year, compared with 23 overdoses in all of last year. Capt. Richard Harris said there have been 16 overdoes and two deaths in the last 30 days.

The department is warning people not to purchase any opioid, including OxyContin, Vicodin and morphine. Harris said it is possible those drugs are being cut with fentanyl to increase their potency.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Fire is investigating the cause of a fatal house explosion near 51st and L streets...
Protection order filed by owner of home that exploded in south Omaha, leaving 2 dead, 2 hurt
Two people were caught on camera shoplifting jackets
Nebraska Crossing shoplifters steal $4,000 in North Face jackets
Omaha solid waste collection schedule
FCC Enviromental creates solution to trash surplus from missed collections
Lesley Shollmier began quarantining from everyone, including her husband, after Thanksgiving....
Woman with COVID symptoms receives 3 false negative tests before positive result
New trash carts to be distributed before FCC begins waste management in Omaha on November 30th.
Omaha homeowners still struggling to get trash collected

Latest News

Construction tools
Arrest warrant issued for questionable contractor
(MGN Image)
Iowa COVID-19 reporting change adds 177 to virus death toll, with hundreds more possible
Gavins Point Dam is a key dam on the Nebraska-South Dakota border.
Amount of water released into Missouri River to be reduced
There’s no messing around when it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine into one of Nebraska’s...
South Omaha preps for vaccine- 6:30PM