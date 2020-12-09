Kansas City Police warn about fentanyl overdoses from laced drugs

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Kansas City Police are warning residents a surge in drug overdoses and deaths is likely being caused by drugs being laced with fentanyl.

The department said there have been 41 suspected overdoses and nine deaths this year, compared with 23 overdoses in all of last year. Capt. Richard Harris said there have been 16 overdoes and two deaths in the last 30 days.

The department is warning people not to purchase any opioid, including OxyContin, Vicodin and morphine. Harris said it is possible those drugs are being cut with fentanyl to increase their potency.

