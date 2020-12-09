Advertisement

Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over ‘tax affairs’

In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, President-elect Joe Biden, right, embraces his son Hunter...
In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, President-elect Joe Biden, right, embraces his son Hunter Biden, left, in Wilmington, Del. Biden’s son Hunter says he has learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter said Wednesday that he has learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation.

The investigation by the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s office was disclosed in a statement by President-elect Biden’s transition office.

Hunter Biden’s attorneys did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Fire is investigating the cause of a fatal house explosion near 51st and L streets...
Protection order filed by owner of home that exploded in south Omaha, leaving 2 dead, 2 hurt
Auroras
Parts of Nebraska could see “The Northern Lights” Wednesday night
Construction tools
Arrest warrant issued for Omaha roofer
First Alert Friday
Friday is still a First Alert Day as our next chance of snow approaches
Two people died two others were critically injured Tuesday when a house exploded in south Omaha.
Victims of south Omaha home explosion identified

Latest News

The Trump administration is accusing Facebook in a lawsuit of discriminating against U.S....
US govt, states sue Facebook for ‘predatory’ conduct
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ford County Sheriff's Office in Paxton, Ill.,...
Jury convicts man in Minnesota mosque bombing
People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
Tensions rise over masks as virus grips smaller US cities
Nebraska among list of states joining Texas election lawsuit