Gov. Reynolds extends Iowa’s COVID-19 disaster proclamation with some adjustments

JOHNSTON, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is planning to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Reynolds said Wednesday the state’s disaster proclamation, which expires at midnight, will be extended through Wednesday, Dec. 16, with some changes, which will be re-evaluated next week.

Organized sports for youth and adults may resume, she said, but spectator limitations still apply and will be extended to cheerleaders, band members, and others performing at high school sporting events.

Bars, restaurants, and other venues serving alcohol are directed to have last call at 10 p.m.

Additionally, noting a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the state will ease elective procedure restrictions from 50% to 25%, Reynolds said.

