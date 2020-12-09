Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds extends Iowa’s COVID-19 disaster proclamation with some adjustments

Gov. Reynolds holds a press conference to give updates on the state's pandemic response.
Gov. Reynolds holds a press conference to give updates on the state's pandemic response.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is planning to give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Reynolds said Wednesday the state’s disaster proclamation, which expires at midnight, will be extended through Wednesday, Dec. 16, with some changes, which will be re-evaluated next week.

Organized sports for youth and adults may resume, she said, but spectator limitations still apply and will be extended to cheerleaders, band members, and others performing at high school sporting events.

Bars, restaurants, and other venues serving alcohol are directed to have last call at 10 p.m.

Additionally, noting a decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations, the state will ease elective procedure restrictions from 50% to 25%, Reynolds said.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Fire is investigating the cause of a fatal house explosion near 51st and L streets...
Protection order filed by owner of home that exploded in south Omaha, leaving 2 dead, 2 hurt
Construction tools
Arrest warrant issued for Omaha roofer
First Alert Friday
Friday is still a First Alert Day as our next chance of snow approaches
police
Sarpy County responds to two fatality crashes
Auroras
Parts of Nebraska could see “The Northern Lights” Wednesday night

Latest News

(MGN)
Wednesday Dec. 9 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 6 deaths, 492 new cases
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ban on nonessential travel with the United...
Canada health regulator approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is...
UK probing if allergic reactions linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Gov. Pete Ricketts updates Nebraska's COVID-19 response on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.
Gov. Ricketts gives an update on Nebraska’s COVID-19 response