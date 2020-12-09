Advertisement

Fourth minor earthquake in 2 weeks felt in Wichita

(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:08 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 3.0 rattled parts of Wichita. It is the fourth earthquake of 2.0 magnitude or more reported in the Wichita area in the last two weeks.

No serious damages or injuries were initially reported after Tuesday’s quake.

The geological survey says the quake hit in east Wichita, about 1.86 miles northeast of the enclave Eastborough. Its epicenter was about 3.1 miles underground.

Other earthquakes were reported in the Wichita area on Thanksgiving, Nov. 27 and Nov. 30.

