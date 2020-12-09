David’s Evening Forecast - Mild overnight, snow chances increasing by Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today was about as good as it gets in December! Sunny skies, light winds and high temperatures in the 60s made for a fantastic afternoon. We’ll stay mild this evening, though it will cool back into the 40s fairly quickly after sunset. Overnight lows dip back into the mid 30s, which is still above average for this time of year. Clouds will slowly increase by Thursday morning.

A cold front will move through Thursday morning, bringing a slightly strong north breeze as well as increasing clouds throughout the day. While we will still be well above average, this will result in a cooler afternoon compared to today. After a start in the 30s, we likely only warm to around 50 degrees by early afternoon, with temperatures then slowly falling during the late afternoon and evening as colder air begins to settle in.

This ahead of a storm system that will begin to push into the region on Friday. That storm bringing a slow increase moisture leading to thicker cloud cover. Temperatures will also be chilly all day, likely stuck in the mid 30s. As moisture increases, precipitation will begin to develop by the afternoon. With the chilly air in place, this will likely be in the form of snow across most of eastern Nebraska into Iowa. The best chance for snow will move in Friday evening into the overnight hours, mainly near and south of I-80. The greatest snow accumulation happening in southern Nebraska and Iowa where several inches will be possible.

Snow may be ongoing Saturday morning, leading to slick roads for parts of the area, especially near and south of I-80. Snow should move out by the afternoon, but clouds will stick around leading to a chilly day. More typical December weather is on the way for next week, with highs in the 30s and 40s and mainly dry conditions.

