LIVE: Crossroads teardown begins as Sears Auto Center demolished

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Developers of the Crossroads Mall property will join Mayor Jean Stothert for an update on the site’s progress at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Watch the livestream above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

Crews were preparing to begin knocking down the Sears Auto Center following the update.

In August, Lockwood Development and Century Development announced it would redevelop the 40-acre Crossroads Mall property at 72nd & Dodge streets into a mixed-use property, with plans to include retail, restaurants, a hotel, apartments, and office space.

The project is expected to be completed in 2024.

