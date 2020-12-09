LIVE: Crossroads teardown begins as Sears Auto Center demolished

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Developers of the Crossroads Mall property will join Mayor Jean Stothert for an update on the site’s progress at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews were preparing to begin knocking down the Sears Auto Center following the update.

In August, Lockwood Development and Century Development announced it would redevelop the 40-acre Crossroads Mall property at 72nd & Dodge streets into a mixed-use property, with plans to include retail, restaurants, a hotel, apartments, and office space.

The project is expected to be completed in 2024.

