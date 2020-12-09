Arrest warrant issued for questionable contractor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for the owner of a roofing company that used questionable business practices.

The company gave them a sweatshirt and coffee cup, but Two Brothers Construction still owes two sisters $31,000. That’s a refund of their insurance money paid the contractor for rental homes never roofed.

Irene Sanders said, “Yeah two houses they never started. They never even started, and they sent out a final invoice that said the work was completed even down to the dumpster charges.”

A theft warrant has been issued for the owner of Two Brothers Construction Dawson Hartman who faces two felonies. One count for the sisters $31,000 insurance payment and 15,000 owed another customer.

Lori Jasa said, “It should discourage them definitely if they’re held accountable to not do this to people in the future. They’ve left a whole string of victims’ behind.”

The sisters won a civil judgment against Two Brothers Construction but they’re skeptical about collecting it and insurance won’t pay again.

But the sisters still needed a roof on this and another rental property down the street. So, they dipped into their own pockets and hired a new contractor to get the jobs done. That additional cost $20,000.

A basket filled over two years with lawsuits, consumer complaints, and broken promises of refunds. Now a criminal warrant against the roofer will top it off.

The prosecutor says a defense attorney has contacted her but no word on if the company owner Dawson Hartman will turn himself in. The felony warrant means he can be arrested anywhere in the country and will be extradited back to Omaha.

